Naughty Dog 'Aggressively Hiring' for Studio's First Standalone Multiplayer Game - News

posted 12 hours ago

Naughty Dog released its last game, The Last of Us Part II, in June 2020. The developer has kept its focus on single-play experiences with recent franchises like Uncharted and The Last of Us, as well as the Jak and Daxter series in the early 2000's and the Crash Bandicoot series in the 90's.

Naughty Dog is currently working on its first standalone multiplayer game and via Twitter revealed it has a dozen open positions for the game. This includes game designers, programmers, quality assurance, and more.

The Last of Us Part 2 co-director Vinit Agarwal via Twitter stated the developer is "aggressively hiring" for people to work on its upcoming standalone multiplayer game.

"We're aggressively hiring - apply if you want to be part of bringing the cinematic experience between players in our new standalone multiplayer action game," said Agarwal.

We're aggressively hiring - apply if you want to be part of bringing the cinematic experience between players in our new standalone multiplayer action game. https://t.co/SHtU4AKyI7 — Vinit Agarwal (@vinixkun) August 27, 2021

