Airborne Kingdom Launches November 9 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher Freedom Games and developer The Wandering Band announced the sky city builder, Airborne Kingdom, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on November 9.

The game first launched for PC via Epic Games Store in December 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

Airborne Kingdom—the sky city builder. Grow your unique town among the clouds, and fly it across a wide-open landscape. Explore the skies to restore serenity to the world below

Key Features:

Build Your Domain – Construct a unique sky city. Build housing, satisfy needs, and grow your clan. Maintain lift, balance weight, and be careful not to run low on fuel!

– Construct a unique sky city. Build housing, satisfy needs, and grow your clan. Maintain lift, balance weight, and be careful not to run low on fuel! Fly The Barrens – Explore the landscape, which changes with every playthrough. Search for resources, find lost technologies, and discover the fate of The Ancients!

– Explore the landscape, which changes with every playthrough. Search for resources, find lost technologies, and discover the fate of The Ancients!

