Super Animal Royale Out Now on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia

Publisher Modus Games and developer Pixile Studios announced the free-to-play 2D battle royale game, Super Animal Royale, is now available for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Google Stadia.

View the gameplay launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

It’s a fight for furvival! Super Animal Royale is a 64-player, frenetic, top-down 2D battle royale where murderous animals fight tooth, claw, and machine gun across an abandoned safari park. Collect and customize your favorite critters and weapons, then put them to work in solo matches or team up as a squad of up to four players!

Key Features:

Survival of the Fittest – Scavenge a variety of powerful weapons, armor and items to become the apex predator in intense 64-player online matches.

– Scavenge a variety of powerful weapons, armor and items to become the apex predator in intense 64-player online matches. The Superest World – Explore a massive, beautifully illustrated 2D island and discover its hidden lore, by chatting with its inhabitants and scouring its rich environments for clues.

– Explore a massive, beautifully illustrated 2D island and discover its hidden lore, by chatting with its inhabitants and scouring its rich environments for clues. Different Stripes for Different Fights – Collect hundreds of animal breeds and customize them with thousands of cosmetic items, weapons, outfits, and even umbrellas!

– Collect hundreds of animal breeds and customize them with thousands of cosmetic items, weapons, outfits, and even umbrellas! Evolving Events and Updates – Enjoy an endless stampede of new content, including seasonal outfits, animals, and weapons to collect.

– Enjoy an endless stampede of new content, including seasonal outfits, animals, and weapons to collect. The Fast and the Furriest – Flatten your foes while rolling dirty in a Hamster Ball, or mount a Giant Emu and peck your way to the promised land.

