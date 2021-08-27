Saints Row Reboot Trailer Welcomes You to Santo Ilseo - News

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Volition have released a new trailer for the Saints Row reboot that welcomes you to Santo Ilseo.

"Discover a rich, criminal, unique world - all yours for the taking," reads the description to the video.

"Join voice of The Boss Bryce Charles and the Volition team as they take you on a tour of a whole new world for the Saints. Welcome to Santo Ileso, a brand new location in the American Southwest, complete with a brand new cast of characters to discover.

"Dive in to the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever, spread across nine unique districts surrounded by the vast, majestic beauty of the Southwest Desert."

Saints Row will launch on February 25, 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

