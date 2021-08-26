Halo Infinite PC Requirements Revealed, RTX 2070 Recommended - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 391 Views
343 Industries officially announced yesterday Halo Infinite will launch on December 8 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass. Now that the release date has been announced, PC system requirements have been posted on the Steam page for the game.
The PC version of Halo Infinite supports advanced graphics settings, ultrawide and super ultrawide monitors, triple-key binds, dynamic scaling and variable framerates.
The recommended PC system requirements include an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k CPU, a Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070 GPU, and 16 GB of RAM.
The minimum PC system requirements include an AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5-4440 CPU, an AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti GPU, and 8 GB of RAM.
Check out the complete PC system requirements below:
Minimum:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 RS3 x64
- Processor: AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5-4440
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 50 GB available space
Recommended:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 19H2 x64
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 50 GB available space
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Only 50GB of storage needed? That's.......impressive. Obviously it'll start to balloon as new seasons and content gets added over time, but even Halo 5 at launch required 55GB of storage.
That will go up fast. Halo 5 I believe is well over 100GB now. Though, you should be able to choose to have just the campaign or multiplayer installed, and won't need them both installed.
Good thing about Halo MCC, is you can uninstall the MP and campaign from each of the games separately.
That's what I'm figuring! I have MCC on Steam, and I love being able to install/uninstall every aspect for each game. Looking at the Steam page for Infinite, the campaign is actually considered DLC lol, so it does look like we'll be able to choose what we want installed.
I've got a Series S (no 4K TV yet and it is more portable than Series X) and the 500 GB SSD is the one thing I don't like about it. I've been replaying the Halo games and as I complete each one uninstall the campaign and have all them MP uninstalled to save a lot of space.
im nowhere near tech heavy, is this a lot of power here?
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 RS3 x64
Processor: AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5-4440
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: 50 GB available space
Recommended:
That's an entry level gaming computer from 2016. About 2TF GPU