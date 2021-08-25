PS5 and Switch Sales Rise - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Aug 8-14 - Sales





The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 324,933 units sold for the week ending August 14, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 89.64 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 186,928 units to bring its lifetime sales to 10.80 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 123,349 units to bring their lifetime sales to 6.69 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 28,104 units, the Xbox One sold 12,009 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 512 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 101,060 units (-23.7%). The PlayStation 4 is down 99,760 (-78.0%), the Xbox One is down 10,323 units (-46.2%), and the 3DS is down 4,836 units (-90.4%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 31,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 7,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are down nearly 2,000 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 324,933 ( 89,641,169 ) PlayStation 5 - 186,928 ( 10,804,026 ) Xbox Series X|S - 123,349 ( 6,686,902 ) PlayStation 4 - 28,104 ( 116,356,929 ) Xbox One - 12,009 ( 50,332,916 ) 3DS - 512 ( 75,940,471 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 117,291 PlayStation 5 - 68,578 Xbox Series X|S - 65,716 PlayStation 4 - 11,558 Xbox One - 9,032

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 85,815 Switch - 77,857 Xbox Series X|S - 42,776 PlayStation 4 - 13,623 Xbox One - 2,388 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 118,193 PlayStation 5 - 27,123 Xbox Series X|S - 10,760 PlayStation 4 - 2,447 Xbox One - 386 3DS - 512 (Japan only)

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 11,592 PlayStation 5 - 5,412 Xbox Series X|S - 4,097 PlayStation 4 - 476 Xbox One - 203

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

