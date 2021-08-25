Little Nightmares II Enhanced Edition Out Now for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Bandai Namco has released Little Nightmares II Enhanced Edition for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and GOG.

If you own Little Nightmares II for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC you can upgrade to the Enhanced Edition for free.

View the launch trailer below:

View gameplay footage of the Hospital level below:

Read the details on the Enhanced Edition below:

This update for Little Nightmares II has four features that will surround you with the sights and sounds of the Pale City like never before. Allow us to elaborate.

Ray-traced reflections let you see live reflections in shiny surfaces throughout the game, like the cold, damp tiles of the Hospital wards or the dull glass of a deactivated TV.

let you see live reflections in shiny surfaces throughout the game, like the cold, damp tiles of the Hospital wards or the dull glass of a deactivated TV. Improved volumetric shadows add even more depth and detail to every object and enhance how rays of light are interrupted by moving objects, like the Hunter ripping away at his prey in front of his boarded-up workshop window or the Doctor tending to his patients under a swinging ceiling lamp.

add even more depth and detail to every object and enhance how rays of light are interrupted by moving objects, like the Hunter ripping away at his prey in front of his boarded-up workshop window or the Doctor tending to his patients under a swinging ceiling lamp. Interactive particles dance and swirl realistically through the air as characters move through a scene. It’s so evocative you might almost feel the need to sneeze when landing on a dusty rug in the attic or flinch when motes of burning ash spills through a furnace vent.

dance and swirl realistically through the air as characters move through a scene. It’s so evocative you might almost feel the need to sneeze when landing on a dusty rug in the attic or flinch when motes of burning ash spills through a furnace vent. Immersive audio wraps you in a three-dimensional soundscape if you’re using 5.1 or 7.1 speakers or headphones. You’ll hear each echoing swat of the Teacher’s ruler getting closer and closer as you creep through the School’s air ducts and track the clatter of hordes of Patients as they snatch at you from the dark.

The combination of all these features creates a masterful experience rendered in crisp 4K resolution.

If you play on console, you’ll have the ability to choose two different modes to customize your gameplay. If you choose Beauty Mode, the game will run at 30 frames per second at 4K resolution. Performance Mode on the other hand locks gameplay at 60 frames per second with dynamic resolution up to 4K. PC players will be able to adjust these options independently.

