I Am Fish Arrives September 16 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass - News

/ 328 Views

by, posted 13 hours ago

Publisher Curve Digital and developer Bossa Studios announced I Am Fish will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on September 16 for $19.99 / £15.99 / €19.99. It will also be playable on Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC.

"Like many titles Bossa Studios has worked on, I Am Fish started as a prototype that was initially quite difficult, but got some great reactions from people within the studio," said Boss Studios lead game designer Luke Williams.

"For the full game, we knew we wanted to expand it beyond just a fish in a bowl, both mechanically and thematically. I think players will enjoy seeing the precarious situations these fish will get into!"

View the release date trailer for the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Based within the shared universe of Surgeon Simulator and I Am Bread, it doesn’t take a brain sturgeon to understand that Bossa Studios developed I Am Fish as a “fish out of water” story and then takes it to some dark places, innovating on the experience with its own signature play on controls, perfect for a physics-based action-adventure platformer. Appearances can be deceiving, and the charming setting of I Am Fish can fool the unprepared with its numerous brutally fish-cious ways to turn our four piscine pals into dried-out husks of their former selves. Players will need to skillfully swim, fly, roll, and chomp their way through the many hazards within Barnardshire… and beyond!

Keep your friends close, and your anemones closer! Our fin-tastic four will need to navigate numerous threats such as crossing roads, inconspicuously moving through a nightclub, navigating sewers filled with hypodermic needles, and avoiding hungry wildlife. However, there are ways to make e-fish-ient use of jars, wheeled mop buckets, and more to reach the final goal—the deep, vast ocean! (We’re piranha roll with these puns!)

Developed in Unity, I Am Fish uses volumetric lighting from Unity’s High Definition Render Pipeline (HDRP). Also building on this render pipeline is Bossa Studios’ own custom water rendering solution, which works across Xbox generations, with faster performance on Xbox Series X|S.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles