Black Myth: Wukong Gets 12 Minutes of Unreal Engine 5 Gameplay - News

posted 4 hours ago

Game Science has released a 12 minute gameplay video for the upcoming single-player action RPG, Black Myth: Wukong, that was recorded in real-time in Unreal Engine 5.

View the gameplay video below:

Black Myth: Wukong is in development for consoles and PC.

