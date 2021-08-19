Animated Series Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps Part 1 Out Now - News

Sega has released the first episode of the two-part animated series, Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps.

"Something is rotten in Sweet Mountain!" reads the description to the video. "Dr. Eggman and his robot henchmen are devilishly up to no good. After narrowly escaping one of Eggman’s facilities, a lone Jade Wisp searches for help and comes across Sonic and Tails. Will Eggman and his robots be served their just desserts?"

Sonic Colors Ultimate will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, as well as being playable on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility, on September 7 for $39.99. A $44.99 Digital Deluxe edition will include extra cosmetic items, extra game music remixes, and launch earlier on September 3.

