Metal Dogs Launches August 25 in Steam Early Access - News

/ 229 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Kadokawa Games and developer 24Frame announced Metal Dogs will launch for PC via Steam Early Access on August 25 for $19.99.

The Early Access version of the game is about 80 percent complete. It features over 25 quests, minus the ending, seven types of WANTED enemies, over 35 weapons, and over 10 hours of gameplay. The game is expected to leave Early Access after three to six months.

Here is an overview of the game:

1. The leading role this time is three “dogs”! Shoot and roll bow wow roguelite action!

This work, Metal Dogs, which is the first spin-off project of the Metal Max series, is a unique game in which cute dogs such as the character fighting dog Pochi, which is familiar to series fans, run around and shoot. ..

The genre is “roguelite action,” which is a world-famous game genre.

Also includes an episode that will be the day before the latest entry in the series, Metal Max Wild West (PlayStation 4, Switch).

Introducing an action game that can be enjoyed by a wide range of customers, including a wide variety of quests that are added one after another, dogs that carry weapons on their small bodies and fight steadily.

2. Not just cute! Plenty of rewarding game content!

Basic Game System – A “roguelite action game” that anyone can easily enjoy the “flashy battle” that inherits the Metal Max lineage!

View of the World – Set in Japan’s Mt. Fuji, where humankind is about to perish. Many familiar monsters and bounties from the series have also appeared, and you can enjoy episodes leading to the latest work Metal Max Wild West!

Game Design – A total of more than 30 quests with abundant variations await. Since it is a quest selection type that you can play over and over again, you can enjoy it carefully according to your level.

3. Why did we go to Early Access

In completing Metal Dogs as the first spin-off work in the series that is popular with conventional series fans and can be easily enjoyed by a wider range of customers around the world, this is an attempt for the whole world ( In addition to Japanese, we will implement Early Access in English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Hangul from the beginning.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles