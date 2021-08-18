Goodbye Volcano High Delayed to 2022 for PS5, PS4, and PC - News

KO_OP announced Goodbye Volcano High has been delayed from 2021 to 2022.

"In addition to Global Events (TM), 2020 saw us rebooting the narrative of our game," the developer said. "Those two factors have delayed our release timeline. So we are making what we’re sure is by now an expected announcement: Goodbye Volcano High will be a 2022 title, not a 2021 one."

"It’s been a really hard year for many reasons, and the mental and physical health of the team has to come first. We don’t want to crunch, and we don’t want to put ourselves in stressful situations to finish the game by 2021 when we can take a little more time.

"So ya! That's that! Band-aid ripped!

"We love the community that we’ve fostered through developing Goodbye Volcano High, and we hope it isn’t too much of a bummer to have to wait a little longer for the dino drama. Thank you to those who have been supporting us since day one and to those who have joined us along the way. We really appreciate you and your support. We love making this game and we’re lucky we have a chance to make it!"

