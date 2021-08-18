Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered Launches September 15 for Consoles and PC - News

Developer Manekoware announced the first-person destructive house cat simulator, Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Itch.io on September 15.

Here is an overview of the game:

Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered is the “mew and improved” definitive edition of the game, with a whole bunch of new content and improvements to the user interface, animations, and overall visuals. Fan-favorite features like collecting real-life cat photos and the laid-back Litter Box Mode also return. The most substantial change is a complete progression redesign, where you complete goals in Goals Mode to unlock new levels and the other game modes.

You can also collect treats by finding them in levels or receiving them as rewards for completing goals in Procedural Mode (where levels are procedurally generated). Treats unlock permanent stat boosts and special abilities, like a more powerful charged swat and a forward dash. In addition, there’s a completely revamped soundtrack, a bunch of new pet photos to find, and new features like scratching curtains and riding a robot vacuum.

The PlayStation 5 version also has some special features that leverage the console’s capabilities. Of course there’s the 4K resolution, faster load times, and increased render distances, as well as support for Activities and Game Presets (for camera inversion).

But my favorite feature is the DualSense wireless controller’s advanced haptics, which allow you to feel your in-game cat purring when it sleeps as if you were holding it in your hands. Adorable. Both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions also support the motion sensor function for camera aiming, in case using the stick isn’t your thing.

