PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Sales Comparison Charts Through August 7 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 475 Views
Here we see data representing the global sales through to consumers and change in sales performance of the three current platforms (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch) and three legacy platforms (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo 3DS) over comparable periods for 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. Also shown is the market share for each of the consoles over the same periods.
Year to Date Sales Comparison (Same Periods Covered)
Market Share (Same Periods Covered)
2018 – (Week ending January 13 to August 11)
2019 – (Week ending January 12 to August 10)
2020 – (Week ending January 11 to August 8)
2021 – (Week ending January 9 to August 7)
"Year to date" sales for 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 sales are shown in series at the top of the table and then just below a comparison of 2021 versus 2020 and 2021 versus 2019 is displayed. This provides an easy-to-view summary of all the data.
Total Sales and Market Share for Each Year
Microsoft
- Xbox One – Down Year-on-Year 1,475,131 (-71.3%)
- Xbox Series X|S – n/a
Nintendo
- Nintendo Switch - Down Year-on-Year 608,722 (-4.7%)
- Nintendo 3DS – Down Year-on-Year 297,205 (-90.7%)
Sony
- PlayStation 4 – Down Year-on-Year 4,197,047 (-71.3%)
- PlayStation 5 – n/a
Seems like PS5 and Switch hitting 20 and 100 million by the end of the year is almost a given. Hope we'll see great numbers this holiday.
Switch is falling further and further behind last years numbers, but I still think it is possible for it to close the gap. October should be when we see a nice boost to Switch due to the OLED. Then they just need to provide more stock than they did last holiday season and we may see that gap close.
I think the OLED model will make-up the difference. I'm also looking more at that percentage rather than units. 600,000 at first seems like a lot - but as it says right next to it, that is only a 4.7% difference lol. Also - Pokemon in November :)
But isn't the switch DOOMED for selling only selling twice as much as the PS5 so far this year while somehow the PS5 is doing awesome for selling half as much as the Switch.
Also obvious sarcasm but it is funny to read comments on here
Switch sold about 500k on average every week in October last year. That's still quite some task, even with a new model incoming.