Nintendo Switch Lite Pokemon Special Edition Launches November 5

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company announced a Nintendo Switch Like Pokémon Special Edition will launch on November 5, which is two weeks before the release of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

"This special Nintendo Switch Lite is dressed up with art of the Legendary Pokémon Dialga & Palkia, bringing to mind a special Nintendo DS Lite Onyx Dialga & Palkia Edition that was released back in 2006 to align with the original game’s launch," said The Pokémon Company COO Takato Utsunomiya.

A new model of the Nintendo Switch, The Nintendo Switch (OLED model), will launch on October 8 for $349.99 and be available in White and Neon Red / Neon Blue color variations.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on November 19. A Double Pack featuring both versions will also be available.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will launch for the Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022.

