Flynn: Son of Crimson Arrives September 15 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Publisher Humble Games and developer Studio Thunderhorse announced the 2D action platformer, Flynn: Son of Crimson, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Humble Store on September 15.

Flynn: Son of Crimson is a handcrafted 2D action platformer that will take you on a journey of discovery and redemption. In the game, players will join Flynn in his beloved home of Rosantica—a beautiful island that was once ravaged by war and an evil presence now banished back to The Scourge. The magical barrier between Rosantica and The Scourge has started to crack, allowing dangerous creatures to slowly seep back in to try and take over the island. Accompanied by his mythical protector Dex, whose Guardian Spirits have been stolen and must be reclaimed, Flynn will be challenged by the evil from The Scourge and its powerful overlord.

Hand-Crafted World – Explore a beautiful hand-crafted world across unique regions each filled with ancient mysteries to be discovered.

– Explore a beautiful hand-crafted world across unique regions each filled with ancient mysteries to be discovered. Protect Rosantica – Enter the sinister world of The Scourge to take on Zealock, Lord of this dimension, and his mysterious dagger wielding warrior, Rozia; stopping them from taking over Rosantica at all costs.

– Enter the sinister world of The Scourge to take on Zealock, Lord of this dimension, and his mysterious dagger wielding warrior, Rozia; stopping them from taking over Rosantica at all costs. Mythical Companions – Summon your mythical companion and protector, Dex, in times of need; requesting her help in crushing tough walls and slashing/biting her way through hordes of enemies.

– Summon your mythical companion and protector, Dex, in times of need; requesting her help in crushing tough walls and slashing/biting her way through hordes of enemies. Master the Crimson Energy – Master the art of the Crimson energy that has been passed down from Flynn’s ancestors.

