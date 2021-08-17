Bandai Namco Has No Plans to Release Tales of Arise on Switch - News

Tales of series producer Yusuke Tomizawa in an interview with GamingBolt has said Bandai Namco has no plans to release Tales of Arise on the Nintendo Switch. However, it is possible plans will change in the future if there is enough demand for a Switch port.

"The consoles we have announced are the only ones we have planned for the game," Tomizawa said.

Tales of Arise will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 9 in Japan and September 10 worldwide. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will include a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.

A demo for the game will release on August 18 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

