Bandai Namco Has No Plans to Release Tales of Arise on Switch
William D'Angelo, posted 7 hours ago
Tales of series producer Yusuke Tomizawa in an interview with GamingBolt has said Bandai Namco has no plans to release Tales of Arise on the Nintendo Switch. However, it is possible plans will change in the future if there is enough demand for a Switch port.
"The consoles we have announced are the only ones we have planned for the game," Tomizawa said.
Tales of Arise will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 9 in Japan and September 10 worldwide. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will include a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.
A demo for the game will release on August 18 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
Tales of Vesperia sold well on the Switch, obviously there is an audience for Tales of games on there.
Plenty of JRPGs have sold a lot on the Switch already, that argument is just an excuse. Either they're lazy or biased.
Bandai Namco apparently thought there was demand on the Switch for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot after saying it wasn’t coming to the Switch, because it’s coming to Switch in September.
There's definitely an audience for the Switch for any Tales games. I would say more so than Xbox.
That's true but Xbox versions are byproducts of PC Windows ports as the Xbox OS is just Windows with a different GUI.
Is going to come, like half a year to a year later, much like a lot of Bamco games on Switch, and I'll probably end up double dipping for it if Arise ends up being pretty good, wish they weren't assholes and just announce that is going to be a late port, stop with the "demand" bs.
Does anyone know if the PS5 version is different than the ps4 version?
Like as far as 3d Audio, or dualsense goes?
They should. I'm going to play it on the ps5 myself unless Xbox gets in gamepass in which case I'll play it there. I got my love of Tales games playing one of my favorite games of all time on a Nintendo system playing Tales of Symphonia on the Gamecube. I have to image there are plenty of Nintendo fans that would enjoy the game on the system.
Lol, they're still playing the 'Demand Card' and yet plan to release on Xbox One and X|S. Just say the Switch is too weak or you're not willing to invest resources on a downport at at this time. Actually, that'd be bad PR but still.
Too weak? It doesn't look better than The Witcher 3.
It's too weak to simply move over to the Switch is what I mean. They could get it to run on Switch of course but it'll be compromised. Much like Witcher 3 which took time and a lot of resources to make possible on Switch.