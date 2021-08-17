Xbox Game Pass Adds Psychonauts 2, Myst, Twelve Minutes, and More - News

Microsoft has announced nine more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud. The list of games includes Psychonauts 2, Myst, Twelve Minutes, and more.

Available Today

Humankind (PC)

Available on day one with Xbox Game Pass for PC, Humankind is a historical strategy game where you’ll be re-writing the entire narrative of human history. Combine up to 60 different cultures to create your own civilization and lead your people from the Ancient to the Modern Age.

Need for Speed Heat (Cloud) EA Play

Hustle by day and risk it all at night in Need for Speed Heat, a thrilling race experience that pits you against a city’s rogue police force as you battle your way into street racing’s elite.

Star Wars Battlefront II (Cloud) EA Play

Be the hero in the ultimate Star Wars battle fantasy with Star Wars Battlefront II. Experience rich and living Star Wars multiplayer battlegrounds across all three eras: prequel, classic, and new trilogy. Put your mastery of the blaster, lightsaber, and the Force to the test in massive online battles, offline scuffles against AI bots, or together in co-op.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Cloud) EA Play

A galaxy-spanning adventure awaits in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a 3rd person action-adventure title from Respawn Entertainment (Titanfall 2, Apex Legends). An abandoned Padawan must complete his training, develop new powerful Force abilities, and master the art of the lightsaber – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire.

Coming Soon

Recompile (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – August 19

Available with Xbox Game Pass on day one! This atmospheric, Metroidvania-inspired hacking adventure lets you take control of a semi-sapient program struggling against deletion. In the sprawling 3D world of the Mainframe, Recompile features intense combat, tight 3D platforming, super-powered abilities, and an environmental logic-based hacking mechanic.

Train Sim World 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 19

Drive high-speed German rail as you push the throttle in the famous DB ICE 3M out of Köln. Take on the challenge of long freight across Sand Patch Grade using the raw power of the CSX AC4400CW. Master the world-famous London Underground on the Bakerloo Line. All official licenses, all authentically recreated. You’re in the cab and in control.

Twelve Minutes (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – August 19

Available with Xbox Game Pass on day one, Twelve Minutes is an interactive thriller about a man trapped in a time loop. Find a way to use the knowledge of what’s coming to change the outcome and break the loop. Featuring the voice acting talents of James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe.

Psychonauts 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 25

From Xbox Game Studios and Double Fine Productions, Psychonauts 2 will be available day one with Xbox Game Pass! Combining quirky missions and mysterious conspiracies, Psychonauts 2 is a platform-adventure game with cinematic style and tons of customizable psychic powers, serving up danger, excitement, and laughs in equal measure as players guide Raz on a journey through the minds of friends and foes on a quest to defeat a murderous psychic villain. Xbox Game Pass members can pre-install today to be ready to play on day one, August 25.

Myst (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – August 26

Available with Xbox Game Pass on day one! Welcome to Myst: the starkly beautiful island, eerily tinged with mystery and shrouded in intrigue. Explore the deeper connections and uncover a story of ruthless family betrayal.

In Case You Missed It

Boyfriend Dungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – Available now

We all love swords in RPGs… but what about kissing them? Romance your weapons in Boyfriend Dungeon today with Xbox Game Pass! Seven “bae blades” each have different combat styles in the dungeon, different tastes in gifts, and a unique series of dates. Find your duelmate!

Library of Ruina (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – Available now

In Library of Ruina, you will be witness to the stories of Angela, the Sephirot, and Roland following the ending of Lobotomy Corporation. Invite different guests to acquire various books, then utilize them accordingly. How you make use of your collection to grow the library is up to you. A good book will allow you to invite new guests with greater secrets. Amass a collection of books and explore the secrets of the City.

DLC / Game Updates

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – Dawn of the Dukes (PC) – Available now

Xbox Game Pass members save 25%! Welcome to Dawn of the Dukes, the second new official expansion to Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition. Challenge friends with two additional civilizations as well as new units and technologies. Battle your way across Central and Eastern Europe with three new campaigns, overwhelming your opponents with sheer military might and economic productivity or with highly disciplined and technologically innovative armies!

Black Desert: Corsair Awakening Update – Available now

The summer’s favorite class in Black Desert now has a new look, new skills, and new weapons. Corsair, the pirate with the oceanic skills of a powerful mermaid, has now been awakened! Adventurers can now enjoy a new weapon, Patraca, and get help from a band of otters. Let’s catch some waves together!

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Xbox Series X|S Optimized Update – Available now

Winner of 5 BAFTA game awards, relive Senua’s journey in Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice and experience her world through new eyes, with enriched visuals, DirectX Raytracing, resolution mode and more. Available now on Xbox Series X|S. Learn more here!!

Minecraft: Major League Baseball Home Run Derby DLC – Available now

Batter up! Join your favorite Major League Baseball team and swing for the fences in a fast-paced home run competition. Pick from all 30 MLB teams and test your reflexes and accuracy in every MLB ballpark, faithfully re-created in Minecraft. Xbox Game Pass members save 10%!

Xbox Touch Controls Added to 10 More Games

Ultimate members can experience Xbox touch controls while playing 10 more games from the cloud starting today! Head over to xbox.com/play on your Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones & tablets, or Xbox Game Pass mobile app on Android devices and experience a new way to play, no controller needed.

Hades

Bloodroots

Farming Simulator 19

Going Under

Need for Speed Heat (EA Play)

(EA Play) Peggle 2 (EA Play)

(EA Play) Psychonauts

Wasteland 2

Wasteland 3

Wasteland Remastered

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

It’s time to play ball! Catch these Perks today, including new free content for MLB The Show 21, and more! Claim them now on your Xbox console, Xbox App for Windows 10 PC, or the Xbox Game Pass mobile app for iOS and Android.

MLB The Show 21: Summer Bundle – Available now

Own Your Rivals. Own the Show. Pick up the Summer Bundle to boost your team with The Show Packs, Stubs and more today.

The Sims 4: Kids Room Stuff – Available now

Spark the imagination of Sims with new items to personalize kids’ bedrooms in The Sims 4 Kids Room Stuff Pack Perk offered via EA Play.

Splitgate: Xtreme Perk Pack – Available now

Gear up for action with fresh exclusive content! Unlock the Xtreme character skin, weapon skins, and banner for free with this Splitgate Perk Pack.

Leaving August 31

The following games are leaving the Xbox Game Pass library on August 31, so be sure to dive back in or pick up where you left off ASAP! This is also your reminder that you can use your membership discount to save up to 20% off if you want to keep these games in your library!

Blair Witch (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Double Kick Heroes (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) NBA 2K21 (Cloud and Console)

(Cloud and Console) Stranger Things 3: The Game (Cloud, Console, and PC)

