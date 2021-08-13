Remedy and Epic Games AAA Game Enters Full Production - News

Remedy Entertainment in its latest earnings report announced its AAA game it is developing with Epic Games has moved into full production. A second game that is of smaller scale remains in full production as well.

"Remedy’s AAA game project with Epic Games has moved into full production, and a second, smaller-scale game remains in full production mode," reads the report.

The AAA game with Epic Games is rumored to be the long anticipated sequel to 2010's Alan Wake.

Development on Remedy's free-to-play co-op game, Vanguard, is progressing well as there are internal and external closed gameplay tests happening now.

"Vanguard, our free-to-play co-op game project, is still progressing at a good pace, with selected internal and external closed gameplay tests."

Remedy as of the end of June 2021 has 293 employees and for the rest of 2021 expects improved revenue and profits.

