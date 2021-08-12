Rumor: GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas Remasters Coming This Fall for XS, PS5, Switch, and More - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 854 Views
Rockstar Games is developing remasters for three classic Grand Theft Auto titles, according to multiple sources who spoke with Kotaku.
The three Grand Theft Auto titles getting remastered are Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. Rockstar Games is using Unreal Engine and will be a mix of "new and old graphics." The user interface is getting updated, but will retain its classic style.
One source who claims to have seen actual footage of the remasters says it reminded them of a heavily-modded version of a classic Grand Theft Auto title.
The remasters will launch together in one package in late October and early November for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, iOS, and Android, according to the sources. However, the PC and mobile versions might get pushed back to 2022 as Rockstar is focusing on consoles first.
Rockstar Games might also be working on new ports of games like Red Dead Redemption. However, this will depend on the success of the Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas remasters.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Given the age of these games, I’d have thought remakes would have been required. Take2 remade Mafia 1, which was released around the same time, so I’d taken that as a bit of an indicator.
Yeah a remaster isn't really enough. These games need more changes than just 60 FPS, better textures and better lighting.
Remember the HD version of San Andreas on 360? That was just a port of the mobile version...
So these are going to just be mere remasters and not total remakes using the latest R should be offering?.
Likely to be a pass for me, mostly because they'll likely be charged high and require that stupid R client in order to run them.
graphics shouldve been more outstanding but keep the gameplay the same wouldve been nice haha!
Switch getting this is glorious , It might not be GTA 5 but this'll do and It will sell tons on Switch always charting top 30 downloads every year.
While I hope this is true and the Switch gets some GTA games, I'm worried they won't put that much effort into the ports. Considering they are focusing so much on the online business (to the point there's no single player expansion for GTA V), they might just leave the ports to a 3rd party and call it a day.
Interesting. Has Rockstar used Unreal before? I wonder how much of each game's soundtrack will remain intact.
Why would they release this fall to compete with GTA V for PS5/XS?
Rockstar would conser the Switch for the 2nd time after L.A. Noire ? That would be a miracle
I could see this being huge on Switch. Doesn't sound like it'll be a cutting edge game, so perfect for portability and maybe not missing out on too much if you skip the current gen version. Of course will have to see how it looks first.
These remasters are currently on the PS4 and Xbox one so not new at all. GTA5 would sell much more than these remasters on the switch