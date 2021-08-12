Bat Boy Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher X Plus Games and developer Sonzai Games have announced 8-bit 2D platform adventure game, Bat Boy, for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2022.

Here is an overview of the game:

Interdimensional mage Lord Vicious has brainwashed Bat Boy’s fellow teammates in order to participate in the Trials of Darkness, a heinously brutal series of athletic events! It’s up to Bat Boy to team up with one-time villain and mouthy crow Garou, traversing all manner of hostile worlds, to free the minds of his sports-hero teammates before they fall victim to the Trials. Along the way, Bat Boy will encounter all manner of characters, some allies, most not, as he fights his way to the final confrontation with Lord Vicious.

Bat Boy pits the titular hero against the former allies of his sports team, heroes such as Racket Girl, Shinai Guy, Aquaria and Mr. Blitzer, among others as he travels through the many worlds beyond Lord Vicious’ dimensional gateway!

Key Features:

A thrilling 2D platforming adventure set against rich, nostalgic 8-bit backdrops.

Swing, deflect, spin and power-hit your way through exciting baseball-style combat!

Explore a vast world of unique and exciting environments, ultimately leading to a showdown with one of Bat Boy’s brainwashed allies!

Take on the powers of each ally as you free them from the influence of Lord Vicious!

Glorious 8-bit visuals, reminiscent of early platformer legends.

High octane chiptunes from Evader Music, composer for Smelter and Super Sami Roll.

Smelter and Super Sami Roll. Dozens of enemies, exciting bosses and intriguing companions to encounter!

Baseball-bat-based traversal and environmental puzzle solving!

Hidden secrets, collectibles, unlockable music, and more to find!

