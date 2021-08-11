Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition Out Now for Switch - News

Developer Monomi Park announced Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition is available now for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop for $24.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Slime Rancher is the tale of Beatrix LeBeau, a plucky, young rancher who sets out for a life a thousand light years away from Earth on the “Far, Far Range” where she tries her hand at making a living wrangling slimes.

Key Features:

Grow crops and raise chickadoos to feed your collection of hungry slimes.

Complete daily requests from other ranchers to get bonus rewards.

Earn money to upgrade your vacpack, build more corrals, or expand your ranch.

Use Slime Science to find rare resources, craft decorations, and create gadgets that will help you on your adventures.

Explore a sprawling world loaded with lots of secrets and hidden treasures.

