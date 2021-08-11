TOEM: A Photo Adventure Headed to Switch and PC in Fall 2021 - News

Developer Something We Made announced TOEM: A Photo Adventure will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam this fall.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Set off on a delightful expedition and use your photographic eye to uncover the mysteries of the magical TOEM in this hand-drawn adventure game. Chat with quirky characters, solve their problems by snapping neat photos, and make your way through a relaxing landscape!

Take photos with your camera to solve puzzles and help people!

Listen to chill beats and take in your surroundings!

Meet quirky characters and help them with their problems!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

