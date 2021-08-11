Space Invaders Invincible Collection Arrives August 17 in the West - News

Publisher ININ Games and developer Taito announced Space Invaders Invincible Collection will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on August 17.

Space Invaders Invincible Collection includes 10 games:

Space Invaders (1978, Arcade) – b/w

(1978, Arcade) – b/w Space Invaders (1978, Arcade) – color

(1978, Arcade) – color Space Invaders Part II (1979, Arcade)

(1979, Arcade) Lunar Rescue (1979, Arcade)

(1979, Arcade) Space Cyclone (1980, Arcade)

(1980, Arcade) Majestic Twelve: The Space Invaders Part IV (1990, Arcade)

(1990, Arcade) Super Space Invaders ’91 (1990, Arcade)

(1990, Arcade) Space Invaders DX (1994, Arcade)

(1994, Arcade) Space Invaders Extreme (2018)

(2018) Space Invaders Gigamax 4 SE (2018)

