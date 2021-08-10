Tales of Arise Demo Launches August 18 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher Bandai Namco announced a free demo for Tales of Arise will release on August 18 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

GameSpot has also released its own preview to the upcoming game, which can be viewed below:

Tales of Arise will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 9 in Japan and September 10 worldwide. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will include a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.

The adventure of a lifetime starts in just ✨ one month ✨



A FREE PLAY DEMO of #TalesofArise will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One & Series X|S on August 18th! pic.twitter.com/PCio2xwvlm — Tales of Arise (@TalesofU) August 10, 2021

