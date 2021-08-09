By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Xbox Gamescom 2021 Showcase Set for August 24, Focus on Updates Coming This Year

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 201 Views

Microsoft has announced it will host an Xbox live stream for Gamescom 2021, hosted by Parris Lilly and Kate Yeager.

It will take place on Tuesday, August 24 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm BST / 7:00 pm CEST. You will be able to watch on YouTubeTwitchFacebook GamingTwitter, and select regional sites like VK.com in Russia and Bilibili in China.

Xbox Game Studios will use the event to provide updates on upcoming 2021 games like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5.

"You’ll get in-depth updates from some of our previously announced Xbox Game Studios titles alongside some of our third-party partners, including some of the incredible titles coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases to our monthly subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, and much more," reads the announcement post.

The announcement post also makes mention of Gamescom: Opening Night Live, which will take place on August 25 at 11:00 am PT / 7:00 pm BST / 8:00 pm CEST. It is possible Xbox will have showcase some of its games during Opening Night Live. 

Bethesda Germany will also host its own set of live streams over several days, starting on August 26. You can watch Bethesda’s MainStream on Twitch.

1 Comments
smroadkill15 (1 hour ago)

Sweet! Glad they are setting up expectations accordingly. Hopefully we get some Halo Infinite Campaign footage, FH5 info, and release dates for The Gunk, Crossfire X, and Scorn.

  • +2