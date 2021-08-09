Future Games Show: Gamescom 2021 Set for August 26 - News

posted 11 hours ago

GamesRadar announced it will host Future Games Show: Gamescom 2021 on August 26 at 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET. You will be able to watch it on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter.

Future Games Show: Gamescom 2021 will be hosted by Resident Evil Village voice actors Maggie Robertson and Aaron LaPlante and feature over 40 games 40 games from publishers including Frontier Developments, Koch Media, Team17, and Tripwire Interactive, as well as a few surprises.

View the announcement trailer for Future Games Show: Gamescom 2021 below:

