EA is 'Feeling Very, Very Positive' About the Success of Battlefield 2042 - News

/ 394 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

EA Chief Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen in the company's recent earnings call said the publisher is feeling positive the potential success to the upcoming multiplayer first-person shooter, Battlefield 2042.

"We're feeling very, very positive about it," said Jorgensen. "And we wouldn't have raised our full-year guidance if we didn't feel that was a potential for us, and I think it's an upside for the company longer term during the year. You're going to hear a lot more over the next couple of months about Battlefield live services, in-game monetization, and so forth.

"I can't tell you all that now, but trust that the team is working very hard on this, and they have some very unique ideas about what we can continue to do, as Andrew just said, to create this as a long-term interaction with our consumers versus simply selling a game this year.

"And we want to build a long-term relationship as we have with Battlefield users for a long time. Portal is a perfect example of how that works, and you'll see more of that and more details about that over the next couple of months."

Battlefield 2042 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Origin on October 22.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles