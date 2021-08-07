Sealed Copy of Super Mario Bros. Sold for a Record $2 Million - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted on 07 August 2021 / 1,352 Views
A sealed copy of Super Mario 64 had set a new record last month for the most expensive video game ever sold. The sealed copy of the game was given a 9.8++ rating for its condition by video game grading company Wata and was sold for $1.56 million at auction on Sunday, July 11.
A new record for most expensive video game has been set once again. A sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. (NES) was sold for $2 million on collectibles site Rally by an anonymous buyer.
Super Mario Bros. (NES) is one of the best-selling video games of all time with over 40 million units sold lifetime. It is also the game that popularized the NES and made Nintendo a household name worldwide.
Punks, X-Men, Declarations, and some news...— Rally (@OnRallyRd) August 6, 2021
🏆A NEW WORLD RECORD on Rally🏆
...w/ the $2,000,000 sale of our 1985 Super Mario Bros., marking the HIGHEST PRICE EVER PAID for a video game of any title.
Read more in todays New York Times (cc: @nytimes): https://t.co/mJzEcVMXuQ pic.twitter.com/segsfw6Jw9
Honestly, $2M is a lot of money for most of us. But I can't think of any game more deserving of that price than this. To me, this is the single game that really started and shaped the industry as we know it today, a real piece of history.
Stupid money, anything special about this? Was it signed by Miyamoto? Was it the first one produced?
It's a 1985 copie in a literally perfect condition, that's all.
It's either some money laundering or an attempt at raising the value of retro games higher for future profit.
Or it's a crazy person .
What's special about this is that it's a sealed gem mint copy of the game that is extremely rare to find in such a condition.
An opened, playable copy would be more valuable to me. Video games are meant to be played, not left in shrink wrap.
This is argument is annoying and getting old, we get it, games are meant to be played, comics are meant to be read, toys should be thrown etc… but the guy/got that bought this copy can buy, 100,000 opened copies without a second thought, they bought it for the collectibility, for what this piece means, they probably views it as a piece of art. They didn’t buy it to play a 40 year old game that you can play on your fridge now.
You should read comments before you reply to them.
In my opinion, this copy of the game is not worth more money than any other copy. An object mass-produced in factories does not have a special value compared to the same object mass-produced in the same factory. What would be worth the money instead would be the copy of Miyamoto himself.
If the game Super Mario Bros. is art, you have to show it not keep it in a sealed box. Here, it is rather the box which is considered as an art object not the game.
It's like putting the Mona Lisa in a sealed box with a nice reproduction of part of the canvas drawn on the box. And above all, that we never opened this box.
It’s the game existing in this state that’s the art. 40 some million copies were produced, this one managed to survive the last 40 years literally untouched, unopened condition. Your example of Mona Lisa is flawed, Mona Lisa’s original state was not in a box shrink wrapped, it was a canvas painting, that’s it.