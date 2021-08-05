Carrion Headed to PS4 in 2021 - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Phobia Game Studio announced the reverse-horror game, Carrion, will launch for the PlayStation 4 later in 2021. The game first launched for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in July 2020.

View the PS4 launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

arrion has been greedily gobbling up players during its first year on Earth, and we’ve had our sights set on bringing our tentacle-baby’s wanton path of destruction to PlayStation for what feels like forever! We hope those of you who have yet to feel the warm, sticky embrace of our alien protagonist find that it’s been worth the wait.

We are thrilled for you to soon get your feelers on Carrion, but what is a “reverse-horror experience”? Surely that’s just made-up marketing nonsense? Well, if you’re still unaware of our creepy (award-winning) creation, Carrion immerses you in the role of an abominable alien creature as it awakens in a secret, underground laboratory. With no explanation how it arrived there or for what purpose, there is only one thing on the mysterious monster’s mind: escape! And eat people. Okay, two things. But that reverse-horror title makes a lot more sense now, right?

You’ll spread fear and panic throughout the mysterious facility as you stalk and consume the secretive humans that have imprisoned you. As you grow and evolve you’ll acquire devastating abilities, including a web-like ranged attack, the ability to bend light to become temporarily invisible, and even possessing humans for maximum terror.

Your break for freedom will reveal a sprawling overworld that connects different parts of the facility, with new paths becoming accessible through your gradual evolution and successful completion of goals. It will take all your resourcefulness and cunning to navigate your crusade of chaos through the maze-like garrison as the humans begin to fight back.

