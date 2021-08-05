EA COO: We Don't Get Enough Credit for How Well We Handle Acquired Studios - News

Electronic Arts chief operating officer and chief financial officer Blake Jorgensen during the company's earnings call with investors this week said they don't get enough credit for how well they handles the studios it has acquired.

Jorgensen specifically mentions Codemasters' F1 2021, which is their first game published by EA, and the success of Respawn's Apex Legends.

I think we’ve exceeded our expectations," said Jorgensen via VideoGamesChronicle. "That’s no negative on the F1 team, because they are exceptional. We didn’t own the business for that long, so [it was more a case of] could we quickly integrate the teams, our marketing and publishing efforts to try and drive that business as fast as we did?

"That’s probably where we might have had some questions. And actually, we’ve well exceeded that. And it’s to the testament of an exceptional game development team that was able to produce the right assets, to produce the right marketing materials to help us drive this business and the teams working together.

"And you know what? I think we don’t get enough credit for this, but EA is a bunch of people who really can work well together. And we do a great job of working with other parts of our company. And when we bring in acquisitions, we work well with them.

"And I think the poster child there is, you look at Respawn and you look at what’s happened with Apex. This is a team effort and Respawn has obviously driven the amazing development of Apex, but they’ve partnered with us extremely well to drive what is now, it’s coming up to almost $2 billion in business over two years.

"That’s unheard of in our industry. And I’m not sure we get enough credit for it, I don’t really care, but at the end of the day, it is amazing what our teams are able to do."

EA has over 40 studios worldwide. Acquired studios includes BioWare, Codemasters, Criterion Games, DICE, and Respawn.

