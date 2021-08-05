By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Mario Golf: Super Rush Update Adds Toadette, New Donk City Course, and More

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 315 Views

Nintendo will release a free update for Mario Golf: Super Rush later today

The update will ad a new Ranked Match mode, Toadette as a playable character, New Donk City course, and improved motion controls.

Mario Golf: Super Rush is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


4 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Slownenberg (1 hour ago)

Hopefully it's a significant update for motion controls. Lack of number and quality of courses and subpar motion control setup are the two main problems I've had with the game.

KLAMarine (4 hours ago)

Go Toadette!

siebensus4 (5 hours ago)

Looks like a first step in the direction of a Mario Tennis Aces treatment.

CaptainExplosion (6 hours ago)

Seems this game is getting more appealing. :)

