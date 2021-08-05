Monster Crown Arrives October 12 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Soedesco and developer Studio Aurum announced the monster taming RPG, Monster Crown, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 12.

The game first launched for PC via Steam Early Access in July 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

Unravel Crown Island’s dark story as you create your own monster legacy. With a history of sadistic rulers and heroic saviors, the island faces another threat in the form of a malicious young woman seeking power. It’s up to you and the monsters you make pacts with to prevent the return of tyranny. Will your decisions make you a savior or a dark messiah?

Key Features:

Make pacts with monsters to receive their protection in return for shelter.

Breed and fuse over 200 base monsters to create your own new species.

Travel across Crown Island with your monster allies to uncover a dark world.

Choose a pivotal decision that will drastically change the ending and post-game.

Play online to battle and trade, and have your new species reach across the globe.

