Switch Shipments Reach 89.04 Million Units as of June 30 - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch through June 30, 2021. Shipments figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 89.04 million units, while 632.40 million Switch games have been shipped lifetime.

For the quarter Nintendo shipped 4.45 million Switch units (-21.7% year-over-year) and 45.28 million Switch games. The Switch hardware breaks down to 1.59 million units shipped in the Americas, 1.16 million units in Japan, 1.08 million in Europe, and 0.62 million in the rest of the world.

Shipment figures for the regular Nintendo Switch increases 8.3 percent to 3.31 million, while Switch Lite shipment figures dropped 56.7 percent to 1.14 million.

Nintendo for the quarter reported net sales were down 9.9 percent to ¥322.65 billion ($2.94 billion) and an operating profit down 17.3 percent to ¥119.75 ($1.09 billion).

Here are the top 10 best-selling Switch first-party titles:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 37.08 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 33.89 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 24.77 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 23.20 million Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 21.85 million Super Mario Odyssey – 21.40 million Super Mario Party – 15.72 million Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 13.57 million Splatoon 2 – 12.45 million Ring Fit Adventure – 11.26 million

Nintendo also shared the sales figures of more games:

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 6.68 million New Pokemon Snap – 2.07 million (New) Mario Golf: Super Rush – 1.34 million (New) Miitopia – 1.04 million (New)

