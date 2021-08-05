Switch Shipments Reach 89.04 Million Units as of June 30 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 608 Views
Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch through June 30, 2021. Shipments figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 89.04 million units, while 632.40 million Switch games have been shipped lifetime.
For the quarter Nintendo shipped 4.45 million Switch units (-21.7% year-over-year) and 45.28 million Switch games. The Switch hardware breaks down to 1.59 million units shipped in the Americas, 1.16 million units in Japan, 1.08 million in Europe, and 0.62 million in the rest of the world.
Shipment figures for the regular Nintendo Switch increases 8.3 percent to 3.31 million, while Switch Lite shipment figures dropped 56.7 percent to 1.14 million.
Nintendo for the quarter reported net sales were down 9.9 percent to ¥322.65 billion ($2.94 billion) and an operating profit down 17.3 percent to ¥119.75 ($1.09 billion).
Here are the top 10 best-selling Switch first-party titles:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 37.08 million
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 33.89 million
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 24.77 million
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 23.20 million
- Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 21.85 million
- Super Mario Odyssey – 21.40 million
- Super Mario Party – 15.72 million
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 13.57 million
- Splatoon 2 – 12.45 million
- Ring Fit Adventure – 11.26 million
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 6.68 million
- New Pokemon Snap – 2.07 million (New)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush – 1.34 million (New)
- Miitopia – 1.04 million (New)
So Ring Fit Adventure is officially the best selling non-Wii fitness game ever? Not bad, though we're never going to see Wii Fit numbers again for this kind of genre.
Definitely time to start dropping the price on the base Switch and Lite by like $50 each. Especially with the "new" Switch OLED model coming out soon. Nintendo could ride the high of the Switch at launch price for only so long before it was going to start to drop in sales.
Part of the drop could be due to Nintendo switching some production to the OLED model to have a decent amount ready for launch.
I hope we finally see a price drop next year. I don’t have any confidence that Nintendo will drop prices this year when we’re still above 2019 numbers.
Even if a price drop was more clearly needed they would probably be scared about hurting the value of the OLED model.
Although to be honest the OLED model is already a little bit more expensive than I would have expected for what it is and I’d like to see that get a price cut next year as well.
With the OLED launching $50 above the standard Switch I don't see a price drop until October/November 2022.
My best guess for a price drop would be:
Switch OLED: $299
OG Switch: $249
Switch Lite: $179
That is if Nintendo doesn't drop the OG Switch model altogether with the OLED model replacing it at $299.
Haha maybe there’s still hope for steep price cuts of Switch models that can actually “switch”.
Great news. But we also need to remember we are getting dangerously close to the cliff. Third-party sales are still weak and while its an improvement over the Wii, its hardly much considering it sold 100 million units.
Oh well, at least Nintendo won't be giving the the SwitchU this time!
There will probably be someone at the company that suggests considering the possibility of VR they should call it the Virtual Switch. But I’m hopeful that it gets a less disastrous name than the Wii U haha.