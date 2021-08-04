Diablo Immortal Delayed to First Half of 2022 - News

Blizzard Entertainment has delayed the mobile action RPG, Diablo Immortal, from a 2021 release window to the first half of 2022. It will launch for iOS and Android.

"Since Diablo Immortal's Alpha testing began, tens of thousands of players have been able to come together in Westmarch," reads the update post from Blizzard. "Our dream is to bring an authentic Diablo experience to as many players as possible. The setting, characters, and loot, defining elements of the Diablo experience, are fondly remembered by so many of us here. And that's an experience we want to share with you.

"Our community has been a key collaborator in helping us mold the vision we have for this title. Through observations across community channels, based on our tests with many global participants, and seeking input from our most active players, we’ve been working towards several improvements for Diablo Immortal.

"Following feedback provided by test participants of the Closed Alpha, our team has been tuning core and endgame features. For example, we’re iterating on PvP content like the Cycle of Strife to make it more accessible, alongside late-game PvE content like the Helliquary to make it more engaging. We’re also working to provide controller support for those who want to play our game in a different way. However, these changes and additional opportunities to improve our gameplay experience will not be realized in the 2021 timeframe we had previously communicated. So, the game is now planned for release in the first half of 2022, which will allow us to add substantial improvements to the whole game.

"We want to take this opportunity to highlight some of the game systems we're focusing on in this quest to make Diablo Immortal more polished. These changes will be implemented in the future, as we plan for our next Beta testing milestone."

