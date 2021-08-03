Xbox Game Pass Adds Hades, Skate 3, Katamari Damacy Reroll, and More - News

Microsoft has announced 10 more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud. The list of games includes Dodgeball Academia, Katamari Damacy Reroll, Lumines Remastered, Hades, and more.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Coming Soon

Curse of the Dead Gods (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 5

You seek untold riches, eternal life, divine powers – it leads to an accursed temple, a seemingly infinite labyrinth of bottomless pits, deadly traps, and monsters. Your greed will lead you to death, but that is not an escape. Rise to fight again and defy the malignant deities that linger in this place!

Dodgeball Academia (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – August 5

Get ready to dodge, duck, dip, and dive in Dodgeball Academia available with Xbox Game Pass on day one! This vibrant sports RPG puts you in a world that lives and breathes dodgeball. Forge friendships and develop rivals as you train to become the ultimate champion – dominating on and off the courts.

Katamari Damacy Reroll (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 5

The stop-at-nothing pushing prince is back and ready to reroll! When the King of All Cosmos accidentally destroys all the stars in the sky, he orders you, his pint-sized princely son, to put the twinkle back in the heavens above. Join the king on their wacky adventure to restore the stars – now in full HD!

Lumines Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – August 5

A game that beautifully marries the elements of sound, light and puzzle-action into one engaging, yet easy-to-play experience. You’re at the center of the high-energy, block-dropping action while you groove to awesome house, trance, and techno beats!

Skate (Console) EA Play – August 5

Head back to where it all began as Skate joins The EA Play List! Get chased by security guards, impress or annoy citizens, ride with pros, discover skate shops, and make spots your own in this fully reactive city!

Skate 3 (Cloud) EA Play – August 5

The award-winning Skate franchise returns to break new ground with Skate 3. Build the ultimate team and change the face of the city in this definitive co-op skateboarding experience with EA Play.

Starmancer (Game Preview) (PC) ID@Xbox – August 5

Obey protocol or go rogue as you take on the role of a powerful A.I. in Starmancer. Build bustling space ports, secret laboratories, and incubators for mysterious eggs. Defend against starvation, sabotage, and space zombies. Don’t worry, you can always grow more humans.

Art of Rally (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – August 12

Art of Rally is a stylized experience inspired by the golden era of rally from the creator of Absolute Drift. From beginner-friendly options to driving modes that’ll challenge the most expert drivers, race across the world through colorful and stylized environments, now including Kenya with 4 new cars, 6 new tracks, and a new free-roam area!

Hades (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – August 13

Defy the god of the dead as you battle out of the Underworld of Greek myth in this Game of the Year winning rogue-like dungeon crawler. You’ll wield the powers and mythic weapons of Olympus, while growing stronger and unraveling more of the story with each unique escape attempt.

Microsoft Solitaire Collection: Premium Edition (PC) – August 17

Be part of the most played video game in history! Get an ad-free experience in the Premium Edition, including an exclusive Xbox Game Pass card back! Enjoy the best Solitaire card games in one app, plus daily challenges, competitive events, Xbox achievements, and a new Xbox theme. Discover why millions around the world have loved this timeless classic for over 31 years.

In Case You Missed It

EA and Codemasters are thrilled to expand the already-packed roster of titles on EA Play, with racing titles from three revered racing franchises. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can get behind the wheel of these titles on console starting August 10 with EA Play on console. Learn more here!

Dirt 4

Embrace your fear and race on the edge of control with Dirt 4. Experience the adrenaline rush of rallying across challenging global locations in legendary off-road machines and take on unique challenges in Joyride mode – coming soon to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate via EA Play.

Dirt Rally

Dirt Rally is the most authentic rally game ever made, road-tested over 80 million miles by the Dirt community. Take on the ultimate off-road challenge with Dirt Rally on EA Play!

Dirt Rally 2.0

Carve your way through the world’s most iconic rally locations in the most powerful off-road vehicles ever made, knowing that the smallest mistake could end your stage. Experience the most authentic point-to-point rally game combined with thrilling, fast-paced action of the FIA World Rallycross Championship.

F1 2020

The critically acclaimed F1 2020 adds more ways to play to the award-winning official F1 games series. Take the role of owner/driver in My Team, hit the grid with a friend via two-player split-screen, and earn customization items for your car and driver with Podium Pass.

Grid

Grid is a racing experience like no other. Offering unrivalled wheel-to-wheel racing for everyone, where every race is unpredictable as you create rivals and nemeses on your road to conquering the world of motorsport.

DLC / Game Updates

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition – African Royales DLC – Available now

Xbox Game Pass members save up to 25%! Dive into the heart of Africa as you explore a new continent for Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition with two brand new civilizations and their kingdoms, the Ethiopians, and the Hausa!

Gears 5: Operation 8 Bundle – Available now

Xbox Game Pass members save 10%! Gear up for Operation 8 with this new Gears 5 bundle. Grab Armored Bernie, Ketor Vrol, plus lots of extras. Includes Armored Bernie, Ketor Vrol, Jungle Cat Eyes Weapon Skin set, Prowler banner, Knife mark, Photo Op expression, You Missed bloodspray, 700 Iron, and 30 days of Boost.

Dead by Daylight Archives Tome VIII: Deliverance

In Tome VIII: Deliverance, climb inside The Clown’s twisted mind as a chemical mishap turns a standard kill into a cartoon-fueled hallucination. Watch Jake Park grapple with his own mortality as the hunter becomes the hunted. And join the Observer on his quest for answers as he peels back terrifying new layers of the omniverse.

Rainbow Six Siege: Containment Event – Available Until August 24

Containment is a dynamic time-limited event for Season 2 that features a new gameplay mode, exclusive operator bundles, and much more! The event sets the players in a reworked version of the Consulate map overruled by the Chimera Parasite in a new game mode called Nest Destruction. Live August 3 through August 24.

Sniper Elite 4 Series X|S Update – Available Now

Discover unrivaled sniping freedom in the largest and most advanced World War 2 shooter ever built. Now optimized for Series X|S, Sniper Elite 4 gives players a smoother and sharper experience at 4K at 60fps. Learn more here!

Zombie Army 4: Left 4 Dead 2 Character Pack – Available now

It’s time to take down the undead, Left 4 Dead style! A free character pack to unlock a selection of survivors from Left 4 Dead 2 in Zombie Army 4: Dead War comes to Xbox today!

Forza Motorsport 7 is leaving stores and Xbox Game Pass

On September 15, 2021, Forza Motorsport 7 will be leaving stores. While still fully playable and active, new purchases of the game and its DLC will no longer be available in the Microsoft Store, and the game will no longer be available with Xbox Game Pass. For any Xbox Game Pass players who previously purchased DLC for the game, but not the game itself, we have good news! You will receive a token for the game through the Xbox Message Center so that you can continue playing Forza Motorsport 7. For more information, visit the Forza Motorsport blog.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

We have more great Perks coming your way soon and some that are available now. Don’t forget to claim them in the Perks gallery (including your last chance for the NBA 2K21 MyTEAM Bundle on August 4!) on your Xbox console, Xbox App for Windows 10 PC, and the Xbox Game Pass mobile app for iOS and Android.

Apex Legends: Lost in Random Weapon Charm – Available now

Show the competition what you’re made of with your new Lost in Random Weapon Charm, brought to you by EA Play! Equip this to your favorite weapon and battle for glory, fame, and fortune in style.

PSO2: New Genesis: August Member Monthly Bonus – Available now

Get a head start in PSO2: NGS with this special member monthly bonus pack. Get your N-Half Scape Dolls (x5) to help revive you during intense battles, and Photon Chunks (x50) to strengthen weapons and units.

Rogue Company: Season Three Perk Pack – August 10

Save the world in style with the Season Three Perk Pack! Unlock Lancer, her Emerald Absque outfit, and 20k XP.

Xbox Game Pass Quests

Starting today, we have a new month of Quests available for you to go complete and claim! Go take part in some Animal Antics themed games this month, and earn 2x points for select Quests, so you can go redeem even more rewards!

Here are some of the Quests you can start completing this week:

The Evil Within (150 points): Kill 7 enemies

Kill 7 enemies Star Wars Battlefront II (Ultimate – 50 points): Gain 2,500 Score

Gain 2,500 Score Fallout 4 (25 points): Play the game

Leaving Soon

Time to give these games a proper farewell before they leave the Xbox Game Pass library! Remember to use your membership discount to save up to 20% off these games if you want to purchase and keep gaming!

Leaving August 8

Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud and Console)

Leaving August 15

Ape Out (PC)

(PC) Crossing Souls (PC)

(PC) Darksiders Genesis (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Don’t Starve (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Final Fantasy VII (Console and PC)

(Console and PC) Train Sim World 2020 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

