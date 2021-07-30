GTAV Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V has taken first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending July 25, 2021. This is after it was in fifth place the previous week.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War shoots up the charts from seventh to second place. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD after debuting in first last week dropped to third place.

F1 2021 has dropped from second to fourth place in its second week. FIFA 21 climbed the charts from 10th to fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD F1 2021 FIFA 21 Red Dead Redemption 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe NBA 2K21 Minecraft (NS) Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

