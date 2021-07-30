Forza Motorsport 7 to be Pulled From Sale on September 15 - News

Turn 10 community manager Jacob Norwood in a blog post announced the racing game, Forza Motorsport 7, will be reaching its end of life on September 15. This means the game and its DLC will no longer be available for purchase in the Microsoft Store or available with Xbox Game Pass.

After September 15, players who own the game will still be able to download and play the game, including DLC. Multiplayer and online services will also remain available for those that own the game.

For Xbox Game Pass players who have purchased DLC will get a token for the game through Xbox Message Center, so they can continue to play Forza Motorsport 7. Token distribution will be through August 2. If you have not received your Token you can contact Xbox Support here.

If you have not played the game it will be discounted by 75 percent to $9.99 until September 15.

Forza Motorsport 7 released for the Xbox One and PC on October 3, 2017.

