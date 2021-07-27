Team Asobi Developing New '3D Action Game' - News

/ 2,731 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Team Asobi, the developer behind Astro's Playroom, has a job listing on LinkedIn for a game designer that reveals the studio is working on a new "3D action game."

"Work centered around Level Design, your role will be to make a variety of levels for a 3D action game, each providing great tempo and creative situations," reads the job listing. "Your work also includes generating gameplay ideas and supervising their implementation."

The job requires "solid level design skills that guide the player well and provide great tempo." They want the game designer to "bring creativity and humor to the game."

The job listing does not state if the game is a brand-new IP or a new game that features the character of Astro. Team Asobi as developed four games, The Playroom, The Playroom VR, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, and Astro’s Playroom, which all feature Astro.

Astro's Playroom comes pre-installed on every PlayStation 5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles