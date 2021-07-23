Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Enhanced Edition Release Date Announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Publisher Merge Games and developer Prideful Sloth announced Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Enhanced Edition will launch for the PlayStation 5 on July 27 and Xbox Series X|S on August 5 for $49.99 / €49.99 / £49.99.

The game first launched for PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in July 2017, for the Nintendo Switch in May 2018 and for the Xbox One in February 2019.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles set on the beautiful, vibrant island of Gemea. A lush frontier with eight distinct environments ranging from sunny and tropical beaches to frigid, snow-capped summits. Each location has its own flora and fauna, along with changing seasons and a day-night cycle. But Gemea is not as perfect as it seems. The mysterious Murk has enshrouded the land and its people are in despair.

As the hero of Gemea, you must seek out the hidden and whimsical creatures known as Sprites. Use their power to clear the Murk and restore nature’s beauty. As you explore Gemea you can barter, discover unique materials to craft with, befriend the adorable wildlife and even create your own working farm.

By contributing to the island with skills such as farming, crafting, cooking, fishing and brewing, relationships can be built with the locals, who offer everything from resources to a new farm as rewards.

Yonder offers a world to lose yourself in; a world filled with the wonder of discovery and the spirit of adventure.

Key Features:

A vibrant open world full of things to discover and places to explore.

Set your own pace; trail-blaze across the world or settle down for a spot of quiet fishing and farming.

Extensive character customization.

Master professions like carpenter, chef, tailor and more to help the residents of Gemea.

Craft and trade items to solve puzzles as you banish the Murk from the island.

Befriend and adopt endearing creatures.

Build and harvest multiple farms across 8 diverse biomes, ranging from grasslands to dense forests, tropics and more.

Set in a welcoming world you'll want to visit over and over again.

A mix of hand-tailored and procedurally generated quests.

Multiple creative routes to achieve objectives.

A dynamic living world—seasonal changes affect routes, animals migrate. A day/night cycle and evolving weather conditions affect the world.

