Halo Infinite Multiplayer Technical Preview Details Coming This Month

343 Industries community manager John Junyszek via Twitter said this month's Inside Infinite blog post on Halo Waypoint will be about Halo Infinite's flighting, which is the multiplayer technical testing ahead of launch later this year.

Junyszek also said invites to the multiplayer test have not been sent out despite claims from people.

"Invites to a Halo Infinite technical preview have *not* been sent out," said Junyszek. "Again, you will know when and what is happening beforehand."

Anyone who is interested in participating in Halo Infinite's flighting need to register as a Halo Insider here. Even if you register as a Halo Insider it doesn't guarantee you a spot as 343 Industries will limit the number of users who are able to participate.

Registering for the Halo Insider program does not guarantee an invite to Halo Infinite multiplayer technical previews," said Junyszek. "That said, it’s better to see green checkmarks on your profile. Please check your account and send this to a friend so they're ready too."

Junyszek added, "We know people want to hear more than "Register!" right now, but there are some Halo Insiders who have not actually verified their email. Rather than have them miss out, we're trying to hammer this point home."

You can check your profile here to see if you have filled everything out correctly.

Clarifying two topics!

1. This month's Inside Infinite is about flighting ✈️

2. Invites to a Halo Infinite technical preview have *not* been sent out. Again, you will know when and what is happening beforehand (via Inside Infinite) 📖 — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) July 21, 2021

Registering for a chance to participate in #HaloInfinite multiplayer technical previews is pretty easy. That said, if you want to make sure your account is as prepared as possible, please follow this thread 👊



1. You will *need* to be a Halo Insider: https://t.co/ZgoCq07hR9 pic.twitter.com/BdZr5CIKhq — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) July 14, 2021

Halo community director at 343 Industries Brian Jarrad stated over 100,000 people have attempted to sign up for Halo Infinite's flighting but have not completed all the required steps.

"I know folks are getting tired of seeing all the Halo Insider reminders - I promise we're not trolling," said Jarrad. "Truth is we have a LOT (six figures worth) of people who 'signed up' but didn't complete all the required steps. Legit makes me sad knowing they'll miss the opportunity."

I know folks are getting tired of seeing all the Halo Insider reminders - I promise we're not trolling. Truth is we have a LOT (six figures worth) of people who "signed up" but didn't complete all the required steps. Legit makes me sad knowing they'll miss the opportunity. — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) July 20, 2021

Halo Infinite will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in Holiday 2021.

