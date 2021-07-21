Tetragon Arrives August 12 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Buka Entertainment and developer Cafundo Creative Studio announced puzzle adventure game, Tetragon, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 12 for $14.99.

Players will step into the hard-worn boots of the woodsman Lucios and dive through four mysterious and painterly worlds packed with brainteasers, magic and wonder on a quest to find his missing son.

Lucios’ search leads him to Tetragon, a mystical world between worlds, and a prison for an ancient evil. Harnessing the power of a primordial magic known as the TetraGen, Lucius gains the power to manipulate the world around him, shifting the stones that make up this realm, and twisting gravity itself to navigate the labyrinth in strange and creative ways. Will he and his son escape this maze, and defeat the enemy that lurks within these strange halls?

Featuring over forty levels split across four magical environments, Tetragon offers deep puzzles, a strong narrative and a gorgeous painterly aesthetic. Discover the secrets of this world, manipulate its mechanisms, redirect gravity and shift the ground and walls around you to create new routes to climb across.

Every level is a perfectly framed painting, each world a beautiful gallery to explore.

A thoughtful but challenging adventure, meditatively paced but full of peril.

Turn your problems upside down, and wander halls that were once walls.

Gorgeous painterly art and a soundtrack thick with mystery, magic and wonder.

Over forty levels, set across four wildly different and beautiful environments.

A story-driven adventure through a world of mystery and puzzles.

Puzzle at your own pace. Pause, consider and plan your moves to succeed.

