Xbox Game Pass Adds MS Flight Simulator, The Ascent, Blinx, Crimson Skies, and More - News

/ 341 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft has announced 12 more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud. The list of games includes Microsoft Flight Simulator, The Ascent, Blinx: The Time Sweeper, Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge, and more.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Battlefield V (Cloud) EA Play

Enter mankind’s greatest conflict with Battlefield V as the series goes back to its roots with a never-before-seen portrayal of World War II. Lead your squad to victory in all-new multiplayer experiences like the multi-map Grand Operations. Fight across the globe in the single-player War Stories campaign. Assemble your company of customized soldiers, weapons, and vehicles – then take them on an expanding journey through Tides of War. This is the most intense, immersive, and innovative Battlefield yet. You will never be the same.

Cris Tales (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Embark on a journey across a dark fairytale world with the newly awoken time mage Crisbell and her companions on day one with Xbox Game Pass. To succeed in this Colombian love letter to classic JRPGs, you’ll need to learn from the past, act in the present, and rewrite the future.

Coming Soon

Atomicrops (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – July 22

Atomicrops is an action-packed, roguelite, bullet-hell game where you must defend and cultivate the last farm in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Tend to mutated crops (be careful, some have teeth), marry townsfolk (ooh la la), collect cats (because who wouldn’t?!), and kill every mutant creature that tries to invade! This ain’t no ordinary farming simulator.

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – July 22

Take on the role of Raji, a young girl blessed by the gods to defend the human realm from an onslaught of demonic beings that seek to destroy her world. Brother and sister, Raji and Golu, separated by the attacking demonic hordes, now find themselves in the middle of a great war. Raji has taken it upon herself to find her brother and put an end to this reckless conflict.

Last Stop (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – July 22

Developed by Variable State, creators of the award-winning Virginia, and available with Xbox Game Pass on day one, Last Stop is a single-player, third-person adventure set in present-day London, where you play as three separate characters whose worlds collide in the midst of a supernatural crisis.

Blinx: The Time Sweeper (Cloud and Console) – July 26

Coming to Xbox Game Pass to celebrate 20 Years of Xbox, Blinx: The Time Sweeper is a fast-paced action game featuring a cool, clever character in wild, warped worlds. The ability to control the flow of time provides a classic 4-dimensional gaming experience.

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge (Cloud and Console) – July 26

Celebrating 20 Years of Xbox, Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge combines thrilling aerial combat with the swashbuckling style of a Hollywood action-adventure movie. Set in an alternate 1930s world of gunship diplomacy and sinister intrigue, pilot powerful aircraft against nefarious air pirates and behemoth war zeppelins.

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X|S) – July 27

From Xbox Game Studios, available with Xbox Game Pass on day one of its release for Xbox Series X|S! From light planes to wide-body jets, fly highly-detailed and accurate aircraft in the next generation of Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Series X|S. Test your piloting skills against the challenges of real-time atmospheric simulation and live weather in a dynamic and living world. The sky is calling!

Lethal League Blaze (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – July 29

An intense, high speed ball game with unique characters, outta sight sounds, and none of that weak stuff. In Shine City, the anti-gravity ball game has long been illegal. The group who kept playing was dubbed the Lethal League. Even now, with their sport pushed underground, players and crews compete for challenge and respect.

Omno (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – July 29

Available with Xbox Game Pass on day one! A single-player journey of discovery through an ancient world of wonders, created by solo developer Jonas Manke. Full of puzzles, secrets, and obstacles to overcome, where the power of a lost civilization will carry you through forests, deserts, and tundra – even to the clouds.

Project Wingman (PC) ID@Xbox – July 29

In an immersive flight experience, you’ll dogfight, strike, and fly your way to conquering the skies. Strap yourself into the cockpit of over 20 unique aircraft and become a true ace in Project Wingman.

The Ascent (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – July 29

Available with Xbox Game Pass on day one, The Ascent is a solo and co-op action-shooter RPG set in a cyberpunk world. The mega corporation that owns you and everyone, The Ascent Group, has just collapsed. Can you survive without it?

DLC / Game Updates

PUBG: Battlegrounds Taego Update – Available now

Drop into the new PUBG: Battlegrounds map, Taego. This Eastern-themed 8×8 map has all the thrilling Battlegrounds moments you’ve come to expect alongside a few twists of its own. New features like the Comeback BR and self-revives will provide a whole new gameplay. Drop in to become the lone survivor of Taego. Read more here on Xbox Wire.

Minecraft: Minions DLC – Available now

Xbox Game Pass members save 10%! Do you have what it takes to become a super-villain? Grab your Minions Adventure Map and live out your evil dreams as you take on the Vicious 6 in an exciting Adventure Mode. Explore familiar places and cause maximum mischief with Illumination’s Gru and the Minions in Minecraft.

Minecraft Dungeons: Echoing Void DLC and Free Gauntlet of Gales Mission – July 28

Xbox Game Pass members save 10%! Experience the End with the Echoing Void DLC. Face new enemies, collect gear, and make your way through challenging new missions to end this fight –once and for all. Plus, brave the free Gauntlet of Gales, a unique maze-like mission that puts your skills to the test through tricky trials and perplexing puzzles!

80+ Games with Xbox Touch Controls. Now on Apple Phones & Tablets and Windows 10 PCs.

Ultimate members can experience Xbox touch controls with 14 more cloud-enabled games starting today. That’s a total of 80+ games if you are counting! Touch-enabled games are also available on Apple phones & tablets and Windows 10 PCs. Head over to xbox.com/play and experience a new way to play, no controller needed.

Cities: Skylines

Darkest Dungeon

Fable Anniversary

Fable II

Fable III

Fuzion Frenzy

Gonner2

Joy Ride Turbo

Outlast 2

Steep

The Bard’s Tale ARPG

The Bard’s Tale IV

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy

The Wild at Heart

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

After a great start to the month featuring exclusive access to Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game in Perks, we have even more heading your away that are available now and coming soon. Don’t forget to claim them in the Perks gallery on your Xbox console, Xbox App for Windows 10 PC, and the Xbox Game Pass mobile app for iOS/Android.

PSO2: New Genesis: July Member Monthly Bonus – Available now

Get a head start in PSO2: NGS with this special member monthly bonus pack. Get your N-Half Scape Dolls (x5) to help revive you during intense battles, and Photon Chunks (x50) to strengthen weapons and units.

Smite x Stranger Things Starter Pass – Available now

Unlock the gods for the battle pass and more with the Smite x Stranger Things Starter Pass!

Spellbreak: Chapter 3 Pass – July 22

Enhance your Chapter progression with 50 levels of rewards, gold, quests, and exclusive cosmetics with this Chapter 3: The Wardens Pass!

And don’t forget, your last chance to claim the NBA 2K21 MyTEAM Bundle is coming up on August 4. Don’t miss out!

Xbox Game Pass Quests

We continue to celebrate 20 Years of Xbox with bonus points for completing Quests built around select games from our history. Don’t forget to complete your July Quests and turn them in by August 2 on your Xbox console or the Xbox Game Pass mobile app.

July Quests you can complete today:

Halo: The Master Chief Collection (Ultimate – 50 points): Play the game

Play the game Ryse: Son of Rome (50 points): Get 35 Total Kills

Get 35 Total Kills Grounded (225 points): Earn one achievement

Leaving Soon

Leaving July 31

Be sure to carve out some time to play the following games before they leave! As always, you can save up to 20% with your Game Pass membership to keep these games in your library.

It Lurks Below (Console and PC)

(Console and PC) The Touryst (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) UnderMine (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles