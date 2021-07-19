Nintendo of Japan: 3DS and Wii U eShops to No Longer Accept Credit Cards Starting January 18, 2022 - News

Nintendo of Japan announced starting January 18, 2022 credit cards will no longer work to purchase games on the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShops. You will still be able to use prepaid eShop cards to add to your balance.

It should be noted this announcement has only been made for Japan at this time. We don't know if the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShops outside of Japan will stop allowing the use of credit cards for purchases on January 18, 2022.

You can link your Nintendo Network ID (NNID) with your Nintendo 3DS or Wii U with your Nintendo Account. You will be able to purchase games for the platforms from the Nintendo website using your balance, eShop prepaid cards, credit cards, and PayPal.

If you have a Nintendo Switch, you can link your Nintendo Network ID with your Nintendo account. You can add balance to your Switch using a credit card. You can use your balance to purchase games for your Nintendo 3DS and Wii U.

