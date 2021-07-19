Ubisoft Announces Free-to-Play Arena Shooter Tom Clancy’s XDefiant - News

Ubisoft has announced free-to-play, fast-paced arena first-person shooter, Tom Clancy's XDefiant, for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

A PC closed test will happen on August 5 in the US and Canada. You can register for the closed test on the official Ubisoft website here.

View the worldwide reveal trailer below:

View a developer interview video below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Tom Clancy’s XDefiant is a free-to-play, fast-paced, first-person shooter. It combines intense gunplay with personalized loadouts and specialized factions as teams of gunfighters, called Defiants, battle for domination.

Developed by Ubisoft San Francisco, Tom Clancy’s XDefiant features playable factions from the Tom Clancy universe and beyond, each with unique abilities. Pair that with an arsenal of primary and secondary weapons, attachments, and devices to complete your loadout, and go to battle with a variety of maps and modes.

Personalized Playstyle

Personalize your Defiant to match your playstyle. Choose your faction, traits, abilities, and ultras. Select from an arsenal of primary and secondary weapons, attachments, and a device to complete your loadout – then tweak it on the fly to adapt to an ever-changing battlefield.

Competitive Clashes

Tom Clancy’s XDefiant offers a variety of competitive 6v6 arena and linear game modes, such as Domination and Escort. Combine that with a large pool of uniquely designed maps in rotation and no two matches will feel the same.

Diverse Factions of Defiants

Wolves, Outcasts, Cleaners, and Echelon factions battling across iconic locations is just the starting point. We’ll keep adding to our cast of Defiants as the game evolves, drawing on a range of characters and abilities from the Clancy universe and beyond.

