Skate 4 Devs Release 'We're Working On It' Video - News

posted 4 hours ago

Skate 4 developer Full Circle yesterday said they would share "a little something" on the upcoming game today and they have now released a teaser video called "We're Working On It."

The video doesn't show any gameplay, however, it does showcase people skateboarding in a room while wearing mocap.

The developers shared some gameplay footage with fans and captured their reactions, which were positive.

Skate 4 won't be at the EA Play Live showcase on July 22.

The next entry in the Skate franchise was announced in June 2020, however, the studio working on the game wasn't officially formed until January of this year.

EA Play Live 2021 will have a pre-show that starts at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK on Thursday, July 22 and it will be hosted by WWE star Austin Creed.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

