Switch vs Wii Sales Comparison - June 2021

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Wii.
The Wii launched in November 2006, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup, which is why there are big increases and decreases.
Switch Vs. Wii Global:
Gap change in latest month: 1,119,38 - Switch
Gap change over last 12 months: 11,958,382 - Switch
Total Lead: 4,458,849 - Switch
Switch Total Sales: 88,136,444
Wii Total Sales: 83,677,595
June 2021 is the 52nd month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month, the Switch grew its lead by 1.12 million units when compared to the launch aligned sales of the Wii. In the last 12 months, the Switch has outsold the Wii by 11.96 million units. The Switch is currently ahead of the Wii by 4.46 million units.
The 52nd month for the Nintendo Switch is June 2021 and for the Wii it is February 2011. The Switch has sold 88.14 million units, while the Wii sold 83.68 million units during the same timeframe. The Wii reached current Switch sales in month 60 where it sold 88.50 million units.
The Wii sold 101.63 million units worldwide during its lifetime. The Switch needs to sell another 13.49 million units to outsell the Wii.
Last year Switch couldn't even overtake Wii before the Wii holidays, now Wii can't get back in lead after it's holidays. Shows how different the lifecycle of the two consoles is.
Wii died a quick death, consuming its brand in a very short time. Switch has started with slower, but much more consistent steps.
So while the attempt to maintain the Wii brand with WiiU was a disaster, the opposite could happen with Switch. They have a hardware with a very large and varied audience, that succeeds not because of its concept, but because of its software. It is, economically, the most solid console in Nintendo's history.
I wouldn't be surprised if Switch is Nintendo's last console in terms of branding, and its successor is simply Nintendo Switch 2.
Nintendo tends to do name the console the opposite you are thinking of...
Yes, Nintendo's tendency used to be this, but in the case of Wii and DS they did try to sequence them. After all, WiiU was still Wii2, and 3DS was DS2. But these didn't become as solid brands as they thought they would. With Switch they have a new opportunity, and I don't think they'll waste it.
Well, I guess everything's better than an U after the name or a 3 before the name :D
I still see the Switch ending atleast over 120-130 millions, but recent Nintendo behaviour as me think the momentum could drop sooner. I feel like they are kinda letting the Switch flow too easily. I haven't seen as much negativity online towards the Switch and Nintendo in a long time compare to what they are facing right now with joy con drift, now greedy OLED pricing and just overall laziness. So much more could be done and if they just keep reporting stuff for the year after, people could just start losing interest instead of waiting for them to act up.