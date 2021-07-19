Tencent to Acquire Sumo in $1.27 Billion Deal - News

Chinese gaming company, Tencent Holding, has announced its intention to acquire British studio Sumo Group in a $1.27 billion deal.

Tencent already owns an 8.75 percent stake in Sumo, which made them the second biggest shareholder. Sumo has 14 studios across five countries and would be best known for developing Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Crackdown 3, and Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed.

"The Board of Sumo firmly believes the business will benefit from Tencent's broad videogaming ecosystem, proven industry expertise, and its strategic resources," said Sumo Group non-executive chairman Ian Livingstone in a statement.

Sumo Group includes the following studios:

Atomhawk Atomhawk Canada Atomhawk United Kingdom

Pipeworks Studios Timbre Games

Studios Sumo Digital The Chinese Room Lab 42 PixelAnt Games Red Kite Games Sumo Leamington Sumo Newcastle Sumo Nottingham Sumo Pune Sumo Sheffield Sumo Warrington

Secret Mode

Senior analyst at Niko Partner Daniel Ahmad said Tencent has acquired a number of European developers recently - Funcom, Yager and 10 Chambers.

"The $1.3bn deal price is a 43% premium on what Sumo is currently worth," said Ahmad. "Tencent has acquired a number of European companies recently such as Funcom, Yager and 10 Chambers. Sumo Digital's breadth of experience in game dev, including AAA and online games, makes it a good fit.

Ahmad added, "Tencent will continue its usual hands off approach when it comes to management."

