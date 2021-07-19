Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate to Shape the Next 10 to 20 Years of Dragon Quest - News

posted 6 hours ago

Square Enix president and CEO Yosuke Matsuda in an interview with Weekly Famitsu discussed Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate. Matsuda said the game will shape the future of the franchise.

"Dragon Quest XII is being developed taking into account the next 10 to 20 years of the Dragon Quest series," Matsuda said.

He added, "There are parts that remain consistent with the traditional image of Dragon Quest, but new elements are also necessary. After all, as a brand we always need to innovate."

Thanks, Gematsu.

