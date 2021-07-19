Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate to Shape the Next 10 to 20 Years of Dragon Quest - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 512 Views
Square Enix president and CEO Yosuke Matsuda in an interview with Weekly Famitsu discussed Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate. Matsuda said the game will shape the future of the franchise.
"Dragon Quest XII is being developed taking into account the next 10 to 20 years of the Dragon Quest series," Matsuda said.
He added, "There are parts that remain consistent with the traditional image of Dragon Quest, but new elements are also necessary. After all, as a brand we always need to innovate."
Thanks, Gematsu.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Figures. I finally get into the series with 11 on Switch, only to discover how much I love it and (so far) 1 and 2 as well, and now they are possibly deviating from a formula that I now love lol. I hope it will still be a mostly lighthearted, colorful adventure, and that they aren't going too dark.
It will be interesting to see how the Japanese market responds to these new changes. DQ being fundamentally traditionally has been one of the biggest key features of the franchise and one of the many reasons it sells so very well.
FF used to be this way, until too much changed and turned off the Japanese market.
Great. They will take risks and will be ambitious. Ambitiom is the most important thing every game needs in my opinion. I was almost dropping DQ for good giving how stale it becomes, but maybe it's worth to give it another chance