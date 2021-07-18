Michael Pachter: Sony Skipping E3 is a Huge Strategic Error, Microsoft and Nintendo Big E3 Winners - News

/ 1,166 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter in the latest Pachter Factor Q&A discussed the winners and losers from E3 2021. He said that "Microsoft and Nintendo kicked butt" and Sony skipping E3 2021 altogether was a strategic error.

"Biggest winners, my view is Microsoft, because they announced a lot of stuff we didn't actually know was coming," said Pachter.

"A lot of people don't like what they heard from Nintendo, because they didn't hear there is a new Zelda game, although they teased it," Pachter continued. "But they didn't hear the name of the game or when it is coming. I think the content from Nintendo is pretty impressive.

"I know a lot of people aren't big fans of Metroid, but I think that's a pretty interesting franchise. I think it's pretty bold of them to go in the 2D direction and I frankly think that's going to be a big, big game."

Pachter went on to discuss Sony and how they are the one of the biggest losers of E3 2021 as they skipped the show for another year. He hopes they return to E3 in 2022.

"I think Sony is taking the wrong direction," he added. "I think they are making a huge strategic error abandoning E3. I think that is just the wrong thing to do and I am hopeful that they figure it out and they come back next year.

"Somebody convinced them that you know they'll save $20 million by skipping E3 and in this year's maybe that was a prudent decision. But they skipped the one prior as well and I think it's just a bad move. Really dumb strategy, because you can't buy that much press for $20 million.

"You know having an event and getting all your fans to focus on that single event is really, really powerful and that whoever's advising their management that skipping E3 is a cost conscious move and it's smart is just wrong. They're just dumb.

"So my bias is Sony is and will continue to be the biggest loser at E3 by skipping the show. And I think the really should wake up and recognize it is an opportunity for them to showcase their games and they're very good, and their hardware, which is very good, to the world. You know when the world is paying attention. I hope they're back in 2022."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles